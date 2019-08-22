British Prime Minister Boris Johnson exuded confidence on Thursday as he pressed French President Emmanuel Macron to accept his request to reopen Brexit negotiations, meeting in Paris on the second stop of his first European tour as UK leader.

After ticking off examples of close ties between the two countries, Johnson turned on a charm offensive, stressing that the UK wants a Brexit deal with EU.

But even as he chummily called the French leader by his first name, Johnson added it was his duty to carry out the wishes of the British people, who by a narrow margin voted to leave the EU.

"As you yourself have just pointed out, Emmanuel, it is vital for trust in politics, that if you have a referendum, then you should act on the instructions of the voters. And that is why we must come out of the EU October 31, deal or no-deal," Johnson said. "Then, of course, we can take our relationship forward. I agree with you wholeheartedly Emmanuel that it is a quite extraordinary relationship."

Macron backs further Brexit talks

But even as he smiled for the cameras, Macron dampened expectations, stressing "we have to respect what was negotiated."

Like German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday, Macron supported allowing another 30 days to find a solution to the vexed issue of the Irish border which has bedevilled negotiations since 2017.

"We need to try to have a useful month," Macron said alongside Johnson who insisted that solutions were "readily available" to prevent checkpoints returning in divided Ireland.

But the French leader, who admitted he had a reputation as the "hardest in the gang" on Brexit, has rejected Johnson's calls to scrap a key arrangement for Ireland negotiated between the EU and former British premier Theresa May.

At stake is the so-called "backstop", which is a provision guaranteeing that border checks will not return between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland which is part of Britain.

The backstop provided "indispensible guarantees to preserve stability in Ireland and the integrity of the single market," Macron added.

'A little concerned'

A senior EU official in Brussels told reporters on Thursday ahead of the talks in Paris that the European side was "a little concerned based on what we heard yesterday" in Berlin.

"We are waiting for new facts, workable ideas," the official added.

Since Johnson's ascent to power last month, the chances of a "no deal" Brexit on October 31 have risen, which economists see as likely to wreak economic damage on Britain and the EU.

"The EU and member states need to take the possibility of a 'no deal' outcome much more seriously than before," the EU official said on condition of anonymity.

A French official said on Wednesday that this was becoming the "most likely" scenario.