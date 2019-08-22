SRINAGAR-- In the last 15 days of lockdown in India-administered Kashmir, Bilal Ahmed Mir has almost dug into all his savings. The 48-year-old, who lives in a neighbourhood next to historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar city, is worried that he'll soon run out of money and be pushed to borrow from here and there to feed his family.

Mir is one of the dozens of families in the area that make their living from the bazaar that runs inside the Masjid complex. All gates of the Masjid have remained locked since the crackdown in Kashmir began on August 5. Outside only Indian paramilitary troops and policemen guarding the entries are present.

Mir says every new day under the current lockdown is getting harder to bear. "There is a brutal crackdown going on in Kashmir and no one is talking about it," says Mir. "The market was already down after the government had asked tourists and pilgrims to leave. There was tension all around. But now we are caught in a situation which could last for months."

He is referring to a government of India's evacuation advisory for non-Kashmiris that was issued prior to its decision to unilaterally revoke the autonomy of the region.

Even though Indian authorities have maintained that life in the troubled Himalayan region would return to normal soon, Kashmir continues to remain tense. In spite of the security clampdown, reports of sporadic protests breaking out in several neighbourhoods keep pouring in. Some of them have turned violent.

Contrary to the Indian government's claims of having restored some communication, Kashmir's seven million population continues to be cut-off from the rest of the world. Mobile and internet connections in the Kashmir valley remain cut for the 17th straight day, and many landline telephones that were restored in more affluent areas over the weekend work at irregular intervals.

Nisar Hamid Khan, Senior Vice President of The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce, a local trade body, says they have informed the government that if the situation in the landlocked valley continues to remain tense, there will be a complete breakdown of the economy.

"There is a humanitarian crisis unfolding in Kashmir at the present moment. It's been two weeks, children haven't been able to go to schools. Patients aren't able to access medical facilities. Families are running out of essential supplies," he said.

Khan says due to the continuing communication blockade he has no knowledge of the whereabouts of his own office bearers and members, making it difficult to even assess the damage that the lockdown has caused to the Kashmir economy already. "There have been rumours that some of them may have been arrested. There is no source of communication through which we could find out about them," he says with agony writ across his face.

Four thousand people have been detained by authorities in Kashmir after the Bhartiya Janta Party government stripped the state of its special status, according to a report in the AFP. Those detained include prominent pro-India politicians, lawyers, and businessmen.