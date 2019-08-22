Turkey will “resolutely” continue to explore hydrocarbon resources in the Eastern Mediterranean, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan's remarks came at a press conference in Ankara, Turkey’s capital, following his meeting with Ersin Tatar, Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Erdogan also held the irreconcilable attitudes of the Greek Cypriot Administration responsible for the lingering Cyprus dispute.

Turkey’s president also warned, "No project ignoring Turkey or Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus can be realised in Eastern Mediterranean."

He also said that the EU's measures against Turkey and Turkish Cypriot over drillings will harm the European bloc itself.

Tatar is in Turkey for his first official visit to the country upon the invitation of Erdogan.

Some high-level officials from TRNC are accompanying Tatar during his trip.