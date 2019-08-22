President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday gave Italy's bickering parties five days to clinch a deal to resolve a political crisis and avoid a snap election.

The euro zone's third-largest economy is in political turmoil after its government, riven by months of infighting, imploded this week, forcing prime minister Giuseppe Conte to resign just as he was to begin preparing the 2020 budget.

Speaking to reporters in the presidential palace after two days of talks with parties, Mattarella said dissolving parliament just 17 months after the last election was a decision that should not be taken lightly.

He said some parties had told him they were trying to form a solid majority and he told them to report back on Tuesday for two more days of consultations.

"I have a duty to ask for rapid decisions," the 78-year-old president said, citing the urgency of Italy's European Union commitments and its difficult economic situation.

Mattarella did not name any parties, but hopes of a deal centre on the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which has governed since last year with the hard-right League, and the centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD).

The PD on Thursday set tough conditions for an accord, increasing the chance of an autumn election. However, the situation is fluid, there is plenty of negotiating room, and Mattarella has now given the parties some time.

The government collapse was triggered by League leader Matteo Salvini, who declared the ruling coalition dead two weeks ago, saying he could no longer work with 5-Star because of its foot-dragging over the League's economic policy agenda.

High stakes

Salvini called for an election, aiming to cash in on his surging popularity to return to power, this time as prime minister, with a mandate to launch a big spending spree next year and challenge the European Union's fiscal rules.

His move could backfire, though. Mattarella will only dissolve parliament if no other coalition can be formed. If 5-Star and the PD clinch a deal that would give Italy a more moderate, Europe-friendly government, the League will end up in opposition.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with the president, 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio made no reference to the PD but made clear his party was working to avoid a return to the polls.

"In recent hours, all the necessary contacts have been launched to find a solid majority," he said, adding that he had handed Mattarella a list of 10 reforms that he wanted to see completed before parliament was dissolved.