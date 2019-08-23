Carefully raking through soil in suffocating heat at an archeological dig site in historic Jamestown, Charde Reid is working hard to retrace bits of the life of Angela, who arrived here from Africa 400 years ago.

After a terrifying crossing of the Atlantic, Angela was one of the first African slaves known to reach the first permanent English settlement in North America, which would later be part of the United States.

"I see a lot of connections with my own family's background, and what began here, in 1619," said Reid, a 32-year-old African-American Virginia native.

She calls the first slaves to reach the state "our foremothers and our forefathers –– of not only African-American culture, but American culture in general."

Reid herself says her family tree includes a white indentured servant and a black slave.

As she works, bricks begin to appear -- the remnants of more recent buildings erected on the site of the Jamestown estate where Angela lived.

The rolling green landscape, which gently slopes towards the James River, is likely not all that different to the one that the African slaves saw upon their arrival in August 1619.

Slave ships

At the time, Portuguese and Spanish slave traders had already been selling Africans as labourers in the Americas –– Brazil, for instance –– for nearly a century.

Originally from the kingdom of Ndongo, in what is now Angola, Angela was loaded onto a Portuguese ship in Luanda, which then headed to Veracruz, in the Spanish colony of modern-day Mexico.

Nearly a third of the 350 slaves died before the Atlantic crossing was complete because of the dire conditions on board the vessel.

And before reaching Veracruz, two privateer ships attacked the Portuguese vessel and snatched about 60 Africans, according to James Horn, president of the Jamestown Rediscovery Foundation in charge of the dig.

The first of the two, the White Lion, arrived in Virginia in "the latter end of August" 1619, wrote John Rolfe, a wealthy English settler who was the husband of Pocahontas, whose father was a powerful native American tribal leader.

Arriving at Point Comfort –– today Fort Monroe, near Jamestown –– the privateers exchanged "20 and odd" Africans for needed supplies.

The second ship, the Treasurer, arrived soon thereafter, dropping off a small group.

The only woman whose name was preserved for history was Angela, "the first documented African woman in Virginia," said Bly Straube, the curator at the Jamestown Settlement, a living history museum.

"To me, the story is sort of like Eve," Straube told AFP.

"She and her fellow Africans who arrived in 1619 are the founding generation of what would become our African-American community today. That's the beginning."

TRT World's Jon Brain reports from Virginia.