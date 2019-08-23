Authorities in the main city of India-administered Kashmir tightened security ahead of Friday prayers after pro-independence groups called for a protest march to a UN office, with streets bristling with paramilitary personnel and some blocked by checkpoints.

Posters appeared overnight this week in Srinagar, the Muslim-majority region's main city, calling for a march to the office of the UN Military Observer Group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), to protest for independence after India's revocation of nominal autonomy that Kashmiris say is aimed to change the region's demography.

The call by resistance groups seeking independence from India and withdrawal of over half a million Indian troops from the region is the first since the decision on August 5 to scrap Article 370, which India followed with a clampdown on communication and movement in disputed Kashmir. Some landlines were restored last week but the curfews and communication blackout remain mostly intact.

The UNMOGIP was set up in 1949 after the first war between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, the Himalayan region both countries claim in full but rule in part. The group monitors ceasefire violations along the border between the countries.

Trump to discuss Kashmir with Modi

US President Donald Trump plans to discuss Kashmir when he meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of a G 7 meeting in France this weekend, a senior US administration official said on Thursday.

Trump, who has offered to mediate between Indian and Pakistan, will press Modi on how he plans to calm regional tensions after the withdrawal of Kashmir's nominal autonomy, and stress the need for dialogue, the official said.

French President Emmanuel Macron also warned Modi he was closely monitoring the rights of Kashmiri civilians on both sides of the de facto border or the Line of Control between India and Pakistan.