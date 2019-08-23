Applications have opened for a new scheme aimed at countering misconceptions and misinformation on the Palestinian issue.

The ‘Palestine Ambassador’ initiative is a free online programme which will prepare supporters of the Palestinian cause with the knowledge and skills to raise awareness about the state and its ongoing occupation by Israel.

Available in Arabic, English, and Spanish, those who register for the programme will undergo a nine-month remote course, in which they can access documentaries and literature about Palestine and its history, in addition to live webinars and active discussion boards

Organisers say they want to equip as many people as possible with the tools to successfully advocate for and defend the Palestinian cause.

Rawan Damen, the Palestinian filmmaker spearheading the project, told TRT World that the project was needed now more than ever given the misrepresentation of Palestinians by some of the Arab and international media, as well as by pro-Israel groups.

“With the unjust annexation of Occupied Jerusalem, the Golan Heights on the one hand, and Zionist propaganda reaching vast audiences - even in the Arabic language- on the other...there is a clear need for an educational platform where any ordinary person can learn verified facts on Palestine,” Damen said.

The fight against bias

The rise of social media platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook, have allowed activists to counter propaganda against Palestinians but have also allowed those spreading misinformation to reach mass audiences.

But Damen’s comments also touch upon a shift in the way Arabs generally view the conflict and occupation of Palestinian lands.