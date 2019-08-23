Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Friday that six EU countries had agreed to take in 356 migrants stranded on a rescue ship in the Mediterranean as charities warned food supplies onboard were running out.

The Norwegian-flagged Ocean Viking, run by charities MSF and SOS Mediterranee, has sought a port for almost two weeks after rescuing four boats of migrants off the Libyan coast between August 9 and 12.

Maltese navy boats will transfer the migrants from outside its territorial waters to land.

They will then be relocated to other member states, Muscat tweeted, listing destination countries like France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal and Romania.

"None will remain in Malta," he wrote, saying a deal was agreed after talks with the European Commission.

"Malta has agreed to be part of the solution in the Ocean Viking stalemate, which has 356 persons on board, without prejudice to its legal position," he said.

"Good news!" rescue operator Nicholas Romaniuk told AFP on board the boat, while saying they did not know when the migrants would be transferred.

Food running out

The French government said it would take in 150 of those aboard.

"After 14 days of unnecessary suffering, all 356 people on board #OceanViking will finally disembark," MSF Sea tweeted.

"While some EU States finally stepped up with a humane response to this humanitarian disaster in the Med, a predictable disembarkation mechanism is needed now!" it said.

The charity had on Friday warned that the boat was running low on supplies.