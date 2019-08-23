Turkey’s Emin Alper won the Heart of Sarajevo award for best director at the 25th Sarajevo Film Festival in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The award ceremony took place at the National Theater in Bosnia's capital on Thursday, officially ending the competitive part of the largest film festival in the region.

Alper said it was an honour for him to receive the award.

"Always invite me, I always come. Thank you to everyone," he said.

Alper directed the drama film “A Tale of Three Sisters" about three young girls taken from a poor village in central Anatolia and given to affluent foster families.

Bosnia-born director Ena Sendijarevic’s "Take Me Somewhere Nice" received the Heart of Sarajevo award for best feature film from the jury, chaired by Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund.

Irina Jambonas was named best actress for her performance in the movie "Rounds" while Levan Gelbakhiani was named best actor for his role in "And Then We Danced."