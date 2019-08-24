North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles off its east coast on Saturday, South Korea's military said, a day after the North threatened to remain America's biggest threat in protest of US-led sanctions on the country.

It was the first such launch by North Korea in about a week. North Korea said last Saturday it had test-fired an unspecified new weapon in its sixth round of missile and other weapons tests in a response to regular US-South Korean military drills.

The North had been expected to halt weapons tests because the 10-day US-South Korean drills, which it views as an invasion rehearsal, ended earlier this week.

Saturday's launches were made from the North's northeastern South Hamgyong province, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It said South Korea's military is monitoring possible additional launches by North Korea, but gave no further details such as exactly what type of projectiles North Korea launched.

The Japanese government said North Korea appears to have fired missiles, but they caused no damage and did not land in Japanese territorial waters.

South Korea's presidential office said it'll hold an unscheduled meeting to discuss the North Korean launches.