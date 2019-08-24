WORLD
4 MIN READ
Psychologist approved Jeffrey Epstein's removal from suicide watch
Jeffrey Epstein, who was 66, was found dead Aug. 10 in his cell inside a segregated housing unit of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan. An autopsy concluded that he hanged himself.
Psychologist approved Jeffrey Epstein's removal from suicide watch
Jeffrey Epstein, centre, appears in court in West Palm Beach, US on July 30, 2008. / AP
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
August 24, 2019

A psychologist at the federal detention centre in New York City where financier Jeffrey Epstein was jailed on sex-trafficking charges had approved his removal from suicide watch before he killed himself, the US Justice Department said on Friday.

The disclosure came in a letter dated on Thursday from Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd and addressed to the leaders of the Judiciary Committee of the US House of Representatives, seeking details about the circumstances surrounding Epstein's death earlier this month.

Epstein, who was 66, was found dead Aug. 10 in his cell inside a segregated housing unit of the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Lower Manhattan. An autopsy concluded that he hanged himself.

His death triggered investigations by the FBI, the Justice Department's Office of Inspector General and the US Bureau of Prisons, which runs the detention facility.

The Boyd letter, provided to Reuters on Friday, confirmed that Epstein had been placed on suicide watch in July, a status under which the designated prisoner is held in a special cell under constant observation by staff or "inmate companions."

Epstein was "later removed from suicide watch after being evaluated by a doctoral-level psychologist who determined that a suicide watch was no longer warranted," Boyd wrote in the three-page letter.

The letter did not state precisely why a suicide watch had been ordered for Epstein. But Epstein in July had been found unconscious on the floor of his cell with marks on his neck, and officials had been investigating that incident as a possible suicide attempt or assault.

RECOMMENDED

In addition to being housed in a special chamber affording an unobstructed view of the occupant and easy entry from the outside, inmates on suicide watch are evaluated daily by a psychologist, the letter said.

Typically imposed as a short-term restriction, suicide watch in Bureau of Prisons facilities can only be terminated by a bureau psychologist following a face-to-face evaluation of the inmate, Boyd wrote. No reason was given for Epstein's removal.

At the MCC, two jail guards are required to make separate checks on all prisoners every 30 minutes, but that procedure was not followed overnight, a source has told Reuters.

US Attorney General William Barr last week ordered the reassignment of the warden in charge of the Lower Manhattan detention facility, along with a temporary replacement and the placement of two corrections officers assigned to Epstein's unit on administrative leave for the duration of the probes.

The staff shakeup came hours after President Donald Trump called for a full investigation of the matter.

Epstein, who once counted Trump and former President Bill Clinton as friends, was arrested on July 6 and pleaded not guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of girls as young as 14.

Just two days before his death, Epstein had signed a will placing all of his property, worth more than $577 million, in a trust called the 1953 Trust, after the year of his birth, according to a copy of the document seen by Reuters.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios