Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a label used by the YPG/PKK terrorist group, have begun withdrawing from northeast Syria after demolishing military installations, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday.

The move comes after the defence chiefs of Turkey and the US agreed to launch the first phase of a safe zone plan in northern Syria on Wednesday.

In a phone call on Wednesday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper agreed to launch the first phase of the Syria safe zone plan.

Akar said a safe zone east of the Euphrates River in Syria should be established within the framework of the principles set out in the calendar without delay.