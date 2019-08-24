Turkish President reiterated Saturday Turkey's determination to defend its rights in eastern Mediterranean while addressing a large crowd of people in Yusufeli district of the northeastern province of Artvin.

Criticizing Western states' opposition to Turkey's move in the region, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "We will defend Turkey's rights in eastern Mediterranean to the full extent despite Western threats."

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling in the eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to the resources in the area.

Since spring this year, Ankara has sent two drilling vessels – Fatih and most recently Yavuz – to the eastern Mediterranean, asserting the right of Turkey and the TRNC to the resources of the region.