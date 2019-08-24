Hong Kong protesters cut down a "smart lamppost" as they skirmished with police on Saturday, and officers fired tear gas at demonstrators as chaotic scenes returned to the summer-long protests for the first time in more than a week.

Protesters used an electric saw to slice through the bottom of the lamppost, while others pulled ropes tied around it. The demonstrators, who were holding up umbrellas to hide their identities, cheered as it toppled over.

They were part of a larger group marching to demand the removal of the lampposts over worries they could contain high-tech cameras and facial recognition software used for surveillance by Chinese authorities.

The government in Hong Kong, which has been convulsed by more than two months of sometimes violent protests, said smart lampposts only collect data on traffic, weather and air quality.

The semi-autonomous Chinese city has said it plans to install about 400 of the smart lampposts in four urban districts, starting with 50 this summer in the Kwun Tong and Kowloon Bay districts that were the scene of Saturday's protest march.

TRT World spoke to journalist Bruce Harrison for more.

'We have to be concerned'

"Hong Kong people's private information is already being extradited to China. We have to be very concerned," organizer Ventus Lau said ahead of the procession.

Police fired tear gas for the first time in more than a week after black-clad protesters set up makeshift barricades on a road outside a police station. Officers used minimum force to disperse the protesters after repeated warnings "went futile," the government said in a statement.

Protesters threw bricks and gasoline bombs as police chased them down a main road.

The tear gas gradually drove back hundreds of protesters along a main road in the city's Kowloon Bay area.

Each tear gas volley sent the protesters scampering in retreat before they took position again farther down the road.

The front-line protesters wore bright yellow helmets and gas masks with pink filters and tried to douse the fallen tear gas canisters with water.

After weeks of escalating violence, the protests were relatively peaceful last weekend.