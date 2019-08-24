WORLD
3 MIN READ
Joint US-Turkey Operation Center begins work – minister
A joint Turkish-US operation centre to establish and manage a safe zone in northern Syria is fully operational, Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.
Joint US-Turkey Operation Center begins work – minister
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar says the first phase of field applications for the Joint Operation Centre have started. / AA
By Mazhar Ali
August 24, 2019

Turkey's Joint Operation Center with the US has begun operating at full capacity, said Turkish Defence Minister on Saturday.

"Field applications of the first phase started," said Hulusi Akar in the Aegean province Izmir, adding that the first joint helicopter flight between the two NATO allies would be taking place in the afternoon.

"In addition, the destruction of terrorist emplacements and fortifications began," Akar stressed.

Turkish and US military officials on August 7 agreed to set up a safe zone and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians, who seek to return their home. They also agreed to establish a joint operation center.

TRT World's defence analyst Oubai Shahbandar has more.

The agreement also envisaged to set up the necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns.

Referring to the Turkish cross-border operations, Akar said a total of 654 terrorists were killed over the last eight months in northern Iraq.

RECOMMENDED

He added that Operation Claw 3, launched on Friday in the Sinat-Haftanin region, continued successfully.

Referring to Turkish observation posts in Idlib in northern Syria, Akar underlined that Turkey would use its right of self defence in full if an attack were to occur on Turkish observatory posts and presence in the region.

Idlib de-escalation zone

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the zone.

The de-escalation zone is currently home to some 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces from throughout the war-weary country.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar alAssad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios