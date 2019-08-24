The US and the Taliban met in Doha on Saturday, resuming potentially decisive talks to allow Washington to withdraw militarily from Afghanistan.

The second day of their ninth round of dialogue had been due to begin on Friday, but "both sides decided to postpone it until Saturday", the Taliban's Doha spokesman Suhail Shaheen said, citing "other engagements".

"We have made progress and are now discussing the implementation mechanism and some technical points," he said, referring to discussions that took place two days earlier.

"The agreement will be completed after we agree on these points," he said.

"Any deal would be announced before the media as well as representatives from neighbouring countries, and China, Russia and the United Nations," he added.

The US, which invaded Afghanistan and toppled the Taliban from power in 2001, wants to withdraw thousands of troops but only in return for the insurgent group renouncing Al Qaeda and curbing attacks.

Washington is hoping to strike an agreement with the Taliban by September 1 – ahead of Afghan polls due the same month, and US presidential polls due in 2020.

Both the US and Taliban denied media reports Saturday that there had been discussions about the formation of an interim Afghan government that would include the Taliban.