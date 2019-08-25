Turkey's minorities have expressed relief over how things have improved over the past decade or so in connection with the overall freedom of worship in the the Muslim majority country.

Speaking to Haber Turk, spokesman for Turkey's Minority Congregation Foundation Moris Levi says any Christian or Jew can freely pray at the place of their worship.

"In the last 20 years, Turkey has been focusing on freedom of worship for all. Any Christian or Jew can worship at their place of worship. No one has to get permission."

Sait Susina, the head of the Virgin Mary Syriac Orthodox Church Foundation in Istanbul’s Beyoglu district, also shared similar views, saying "there have been major developments over the past 17 years and today we are experiencing unimaginable times."

Susina said throughout history, minorities in Turkey have faced many difficulties but things are no longer the same. Today we stand in a new era.

Despite a rising tide of racism and xenophobia across the globe, Turkey remains an exception with its democratic reforms and respect-based policies towards non-Muslim minorities in the country, particularly since the early 2000s.

The latest example of Turkey’s positive approach in this regard was visible last Saturday when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a groundbreaking ceremony in Istanbul of St. Ephrem Syriac Orthodox Church.

Expressing his pride, President Erdogan said the new Church would add "fresh richness" to the cultural mosaic that is Turkey, a land that has been home to scores of civilizations throughout the course of history.

In recent years, the Turkish government has stepped up efforts to restore and open churches and synagogues and has achieved fruitful results. Many places of worship that remained closed for over a century are now open.

Yusuf Cetin, the metropolitan bishop of Istanbul Syriac Church, said the laying of the cornerstone of the new church in Istanbul was a source of pride for the Syriac community.