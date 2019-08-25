The United States and Japan agreed in principle on Sunday to core elements of a trade deal that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said they hoped to sign in New York next month.

The agreement, if finalised, would cool a trade dispute between the two allies just as a trade war between the United States and China escalates.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the deal covered agriculture, industrial tariffs and digital trade. Auto tariffs would remain unchanged.

Trump said Japan also had agreed to buy excess US corn that is burdening farmers as a result of the tariff dispute between Washington and Beijing. Abe referred to a "potential" purchase of the corn and said it would be handled by the private sector.

Trump, who has made tearing up trade deals and trying to form new ones a key part of his presidency, lauded the overall pact with Japan.

"It's a very big transaction, and we've agreed in principle. It's billions and billions of dollars. Tremendous for the farmers," Trump told reporters about the deal during a joint announcement with Abe at the G7 meeting in France.

Remaining work

The Japanese leader said more work remained, but he expressed optimism that it would be finished by the time of the United Nations General Assembly next month.

"We still have some remaining work that has to be done at the working level, namely finalising the wording of the trade agreement and also finalising the content of the agreement itself," he said, through an interpreter.

"But we would like to make sure that our teams ... accelerate the remaining work for us to achieve this goal of realising the signing of the agreement on the margins of the UN General Assembly at the end of September."