An uptick in Israeli military operations in the region saw air strikes on a military position belonging to a Palestinian group in Lebanon. The attack took place near the Syrian border, early on Monday, a security source and Lebanon's An Nahar news said.

The position belonged to the Syrian group Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command and there were no injuries, the Lebanese security source and newspaper said.

The strikes came after several Israeli attacks targeting Iranian interests in the region. Two drones, which the Lebanese army and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group said were Israeli, crashed in the Hezbollah-dominated southern suburbs of Beirut, with one exploding on Sunday.

An official from the Palestinian position in the Lebanese town of Qusaya said three air strikes hit it, causing only material damage. An Nahar said anti-aircraft fire was launched from the position.

"MK planes (drones) targeted one of our sites with three small rockets. There were no casualties, only material damage," official Abu Muhammad told An Nahar.

An Israeli military spokeswoman told Reuters: "We do not comment on foreign reports."

The Lebanese army was not immediately available for comment.

Israeli aircraft strike Hamas site

Israeli aircraft carried out multiple strikes on Hamas military positions early on Monday in the Gaza Strip after three rockets were launched from the territory into southern Israel.

The military said the air strikes included one on the office of a Hamas commander in the northern Gaza Strip. There were no reports of casualties.

Late on Sunday, the Israeli army said two rockets fired from Gaza were intercepted by Israel's missile defence system but did not disclose what happened to the third.