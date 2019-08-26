The Democratic Republic of Congo announced a coalition government on Monday, seven months after the inauguration of new President Felix Tshisekedi.

"The government is finally here. The president has signed the decree and we will begin work soon," Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga told reporters before the members of the new government were announced by the presidency's spokesman.

The power-sharing agreement will see 23 members of the executive drawn from Tshisekedi's Direction For Change, and the remaining 42 from former president Joseph Kabila's Common Front for Congo.

Kabila presided over sub-Saharan Africa's biggest country for nearly two decades and still commands widespread support.

Forming the coalition had taken time as both sides had to "remove everything that could be an obstacle to the functioning of the government", said Ilunga.