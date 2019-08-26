WORLD
2 MIN READ
DRC announces coalition govt 7 months after presidential inauguration
The power-sharing agreement will see 23 members of the executive drawn from Tshisekedi's Direction For Change, and the remaining 42 from former president Joseph Kabila's Common Front for Congo.
DRC announces coalition govt 7 months after presidential inauguration
Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi arrives for the swearing-in ceremony of Cyril Ramaphosa at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa. May 25, 2019. / AP
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
August 26, 2019

The Democratic Republic of Congo announced a coalition government on Monday, seven months after the inauguration of new President Felix Tshisekedi.

"The government is finally here. The president has signed the decree and we will begin work soon," Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga told reporters before the members of the new government were announced by the presidency's spokesman.

The power-sharing agreement will see 23 members of the executive drawn from Tshisekedi's Direction For Change, and the remaining 42 from former president Joseph Kabila's Common Front for Congo.

Kabila presided over sub-Saharan Africa's biggest country for nearly two decades and still commands widespread support.

Forming the coalition had taken time as both sides had to "remove everything that could be an obstacle to the functioning of the government", said Ilunga.

RECOMMENDED

The executive will have a female vice prime minister, minister for foreign affairs and minister for planning, Ilunga said.

Around three-quarters of members were serving in government for the first time, he added, hailing this as an "important innovation".

Tshisekedi emerged victorious in elections that marked the Democratic Republic of Congo's first peaceful transition of power since the mineral-rich nation gained independence from Belgium in 1960.

The unstable country's politics remain overshadowed by Kabila, who amassed extensive clout after 18 years in power.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios