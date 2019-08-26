Asian shares sank on Monday as the latest salvos in the China-US trade war shook confidence in the world economy and sent investors steaming to the safe harbour of sovereign bonds and gold, while slugging emerging market currencies.

But equity markets later pared some losses, with E-Minis for the S&P 500 turning positive, after US President Donald Trump said China had contacted Washington overnight to say it wanted to return to the negotiating table.

Speaking on the sidelines of a summit of major industrialised nations in France, Trump hailed Chinese President Xi Jinping as a great leader and said he welcomed his desire for a trade deal and for calm.

Stock markets slide

Despite the positive lead for Wall Street, European stock markets still looked set to follow Asia's slide, with EUROSTOXX 50 futures down about 1 percent, German DAX futures slipping 0.9 percent and France's CAC 40 futures stumbling 0.7 percent.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury debt dropped to their lowest since mid-2016, while gold hit its highest since April 2013 as risk was shunned.

On Friday, Trump announced an additional duty on some $550 billion of targeted Chinese goods, hours after China unveiled retaliatory tariffs on $75 billion worth of US goods.

"The most recent trade escalation increases the risk of recession on top of what is now a synchronised global slowdown," said Eleanor Creagh, markets strategist at Saxo Capital Markets.

"For investors, the hope of a trade deal is entirely misplaced at present," she added. "Precious metals and gold miners will continue to outperform as investors seek out safe havens to stave off volatility."

Yuan hits 11-year low

China's onshore yuan fell 0.7 percent at one point to a new 11-year low of 7.15 to the dollar, and hit a record low in offshore trade, before paring losses after Trump's latest comments.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.9 percent, and Australia 1.3 percent.

Japan's Nikkei lost 2.2 percent, while Shanghai blue chips fell 1.2 percent.

"Downside risks are increasing for both the global economy and markets," said Mark Haefele, global chief investment officer at UBS.

"As a result, we are reducing risk in our portfolios by moving to an underweight in equities to lower our exposure to political uncertainty."

"We continue to favour carry strategies in credit and foreign exchange markets, which benefit from central bank easing in a low-growth environment."

Trump's new tariff measures were announced after US markets closed on Friday. But Wall Street had nose-dived earlier in the session after Trump said US companies should "immediately start looking for an alternative to China", in response to Beijing's latest retaliation.

Trump's tariff confusion

At the G7 meeting in France over the weekend, Trump caused some confusion by indicating he may have had second thoughts on the tariffs.

But the White House said on Sunday that Trump wished he had raised tariffs on Chinese goods even higher last week, even as he signalled he did not plan to follow through with a demand that US firms close operations in China.