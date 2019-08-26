More than one million Rohingya refugees live in Bangladesh. On the second anniversary of their exodus, thousands rallied peacefully at the Kutupalong camp in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar, demanding Myanmar grant them their citizenship and other rights before they agree to return.

Men, women and children shouted "God is Great, Long Live Rohingya" as they marched at the heart of the world's largest refugee camp to commemorate what they described as "Genocide Day".

Some carried placards and banners reading "Never Again! Rohingya Genocide Remembrance Day" and "Restore our citizenship". Prayers were held for the victims of the killings, rape and arson attacks by Myanmar soldiers and Buddhist militias.

Attended by UN officials, the rally came three days after a second failed attempt to repatriate the refugees, which saw not a single Rohingya turn up to return across the border citing fear for their safety and a lack of confidence in Myanmar.

The Rohingyas have been subjected to violence and persecution for decades and are described as the world's most persecuted minority. They have lived in majority Buddhist Myanmar for more than five centuries.

On August 25 2017, Myanmar sparks a bloody crackdown in Rakhine and nearly 7,000 Rohingya are killed in the first month alone, according to Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).

There is a mass exodus and they join hundreds of thousands of other Rohingyas who had already sought refuge in Bangladesh, fleeing persecution during the 1970s and 1990s.

In September 2017, the UN human rights high commissioner calls the military operation in Rakhine “a textbook example of ethnic cleansing”, citing satellite imagery and accounts of extrajudicial killings.

In a televised speech, on September 19, 2017, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi vows to punish the perpetrators of human rights violations in Rakhine but does not address UN accusations of ethnic cleansing by the military.

In that October, during a meeting with US Ambassador Scot Marciel, Myanmar’s army commander-in-chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing says Rohingya Muslims are not natives of Myanmar. An investigation begins into the conduct of soldiers that sent the Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh.

On her first visit to Rakhine in November since the military crackdown, Suu Kyi urges people “not to quarrel”. In the same month Pope Francis visits Myanmar and Bangladesh, avoiding the word “Rohingya”, which is rejected by Myanmar, until meeting refugees in Bangladesh.

In December, two Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are arrested after police invited them to a Yangon restaurant. They were working on an investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslims in Inn Din village in Rakhine.