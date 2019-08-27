Pakistan on Monday thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for supporting his country's stance in the current crisis following India's decision to strip disputed Jammu and Kashmir region of its decades-long autonomy.

"We thank Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for raising voice in favour of the unarmed Muslims of the occupied Kashmir", Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said while talking to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu over the phone, said a statement by Pakistan's foreign ministry.

Qureshi telephoned Cavusoglu to discuss the situation, especially the human rights violations in the disputed Himalayan valley, the statement said.

India, earlier this month, removed all special provisions granted to Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of Indian Constitution.

It also divided the erstwhile province into two centrally administered "union territories" and took away powers from the assembly.

Jammu and Kashmir is under near-complete lockdown since Aug. 5 after India scrapped the special provisions, according to several rights group, including the Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

India blocked communications and imposed strict restrictions to thwart any rebellion while political leaders in the region have been detained as the right groups repeatedly called on New Delhi to lift the restrictions and release political detainees.

Turkey had expressed concern that India's decision will increase tensions.

"Turkey and Pakistan have always supported each other's stance on several international issues," Qureshi noted praising Turkey for its efforts to unite the Muslim ummah.