For the past three weeks, millions of Muslims in Kashmir have been mostly cut off from the rest of the world. India is implementing the opening phases of amounts to Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist settler-colonial project in the disputed territory.

India has shut down the Internet and mobile phones, while Indian security forces deny freedom of movement in the valley. New Delhi is doing everything within its power to prevent Kashmiri voices expressing real fear, anxiety and anguish to a global audience.

Silencing Kashmir is one part of India’s communications strategy, and the other is feeding misinformation and patently false claims about how Kashmiris have welcome India’s repressive moves. The notion itself is absurd given New Delhi announced on Friday it had re-imposed the curfew and deployed thousands of additional paramilitary troops to stop protests.

Even more alarmingly are credible claims that social media giant Twitter is working in cahoots with New Delhi, or is at least operating in a manner that’s sympathetic to the Modi government’s anti-democratic moves in Kashmir and bias against Pakistan.

Last week the Pakistani government complained to Twitter about 200 individual accounts that had been suspended for posting about India’s move to arrest political leaders, block communications, and deploy thousands of more troops to Kashmir.

Twitter, however, denied the allegation, telling Pakistan’s English language newspaper Dawn that its user policies ensure impartiality, regardless of the user’s country of origin or political beliefs, with a spokesperson for the social media platform saying “there’s no political bias in its content review teams that determine what content is considered a violation of its rules.”

The spokesperson for Twitter refused to comment on the reasons 200 individual accounts in Pakistan had been suspending for posting about Kashmir, saying, “We don’t comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons.”

I’m sorry, but Twitter’s denial doesn’t even pass a basic smell test. In fact, what the social media platform is claiming demonstrably stinks.

For several years, pro-Kashmir activists have complained about having their tweets deleted or accounts suspended by Twitter for criticising the Indian military’s widely reported human rights violations in the territory.

“My account is withheld and shadow-banned in India, which is illegal, and Twitter says it doesn’t do it, but it can’t explain why people don’t see my tweets or replies without searching,” Helene Sejlert, a Swedish born human rights activist who has been speaking and writing on Kashmir for five decades, told me.

“It’s a systematic attempt to silence the growing awareness of the injustice committed against the Kashmiri people.”

Sejlert then explained how many who express support for Kashmir or criticism of the Indian government, like her, receive a “legal notification” advising they are violating Indian law, despite not being in India.