Palestine lambasts US over its removal from countries list
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestine lambasts US over its removal from countries list“This step shows the US government is not only biased toward the Israeli occupation, but is fully aligned with the plans of the extremist Israeli right-wing,” says Palestinian Authority (PA) spokeperson Nabil Abu Rudaineh.
Palestinian women, walk next to a mural depicting the Al Aqsa mosque in the West Bank town of Jenin on December 11, 2010. / AP
By Mehnaz Yaseen
August 27, 2019

In its latest move, the US State Department has deleted the name of the Palestinian Authority (PA) from the list of countries on its official website. 

The move has drawn widespread criticism from Palestinian officials who are calling it a "desperate attempt to wipe out the Palestinian cause and people".

It’s not clear when the listing was removed and the State Department denies any change in policy. But the website now mentions Palestinians on its page for Israel, in the context of the Trump administration’s peace efforts.

During a press appearance in France, on Monday US President Donald Trump was questioned as to whether the removal of PA from the website was “conducive” to his peace efforts.

Trump referred reporters to the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying: “You can ask Mike Pompeo.” 

In an official press statement, Nabil Abu Rudaineh, spokesperson for the PA presidency, said the removal of Palestine or any word that is related or refers to the Palestinians from the list of countries is "an unprecedented descent in American foreign policy", Xinhua news agency reported.

RECOMMENDED

He further said that: "This step again shows the US government is not only biased toward the Israeli occupation, but is fully aligned with the plans of the extremist Israeli right-wing." 

Rudaineh sent a stern warning to the US, stating: “There will be no peace, security, and stability in the region without the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the June 4 1967 borders.”

The Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary-General Saeb Erekat also slammed the move saying the decision was “not related to American national interests but aimed to support the schemes of the Israeli Council of Settlements”.

In a press statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry lashed out at the US,  saying: "The current US government implements the Israeli vision of destroying the two-state solution and escaping from its requirements." 

The PA severed its political ties with the White House in December 2017, following Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and subsequently moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in 2018 along with cutting hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the Palestinians and the UN agency (UNRWA) that supports millions of Palestinian refugees.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios