Yemeni officials say government forces have reclaimed more southern areas from separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates in clashes this week that killed at least 48 on both sides.

The officials said Tuesday that government forces took back several districts and towns in Abyan province, followed by a declaration of a cease-fire, in response to a call by the Saudi-led coalition.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the fighting with reporters.

The government forces and the UAE-backed separatists are allies in the Saudi-led coalition that has been battling Iran-aligned Houthi rebels since 2015.

But in recent weeks, internal rivalry has boiled over, leading to clashes across the south.

Pro-Yemeni government forces seized the port and coastal area of Balhaf town in Shabwah province Monday, according to a military source.

The area also contains the Balhaf liquefied natural gas facility which the UAE forces used as a military base.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a military source said while some of the Shabwani Elite forces had withdrawn, the majority declared their loyalty to government forces after minor clashes.

The withdrawal took place with the supervision of Saudi and Emirati officers as part of a deal on the pullback of UAE troops and other loyalist forces.