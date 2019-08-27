TÜRKİYE
Second batch of S-400 missile system arrives in Turkey
Russian S-400 air defence system is seen as one of the most advanced missile systems in the world, capable of tracking several targets simultaneously.
The delivery of the first S-400 battery was completed on July 25. / AA
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
August 27, 2019

Turkey has started to receive the second batch of S-400s, a Russian missile defence system, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

"The second batch of S-400 missile defence system equipment of has arrived at Murted Air Base near Ankara," the ministry said on Twitter on Tuesday.

“The delivery process will continue around one month,” the ministry said.

Ankara received its first supply of S-400 missiles in July. 

Turkey on April 2017 signed a contract with Russia to acquire the S-400 anti-missile shield after protracted efforts to purchase an air defence missile system from NATO ally US was unsuccessful.

US officials argued the Russian missile defence would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose its fifth generation, the state-of-art F-35 jet to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey says the S-400 would not be integrated into the NATO systems and has no chance to pose any threat to the alliance or its armaments.

Ankara has requested a commission to clarify any technical issues. But the US has, so far, not respond to this proposal.

SOURCE:AA
