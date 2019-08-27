Iraqi authorities announced retaking Tal Afar city from ISIS or Daesh on August 31 2017. Lying 60 kilometres west of Mosul in Nineveh governorate, the city was one of the terror group’s last strongholds.

Most of its residents are Turkmen – Iraqi citizens of Turkic origin – and some city districts have a majority Sunni Muslim population, while in others most residents are Shia.

Homes, businesses and places of worship were badly damaged in Tal Afar during Daesh’s occupation, including the Ottoman-era citadel, which the militants looted and destroyed after they overran the city in June 2014. Now, the hill on which the fortress once stood is home to the rusty skeletons of Iraqi army vehicles. Empty ouzo bottles littering the dry ground also suggest it’s become a hangout for surreptitious boozing.

Some 20 percent of the city’s buildings have suffered damage or destruction, according to Tal Afar’s Mayor Qassem Mohammed Sherif Ibrahim. But little repair work has taken place in the two years since the city was retaken from Daesh, contributing to the sense among residents that Tal Afar is not high on the Iraqi government’s priority list.

Daesh militants also destroyed at least seven Shia places of worship in Tal Afar: the terror group views Shia Muslims as infidels. They included the Shrine of Ar Mammut in Al Khodra district. Today, the rubble-strewn and weed-filled site smells not of incense, as it might once have done, but of rubbish slowly rotting in the summer sun. It appears to have become a makeshift trash dump.

Between 80-90 percent of the city’s Turkmen residents – both Sunni and Shia Muslims – fled during Daesh's rein. They went either to Turkey, elsewhere in northern Iraq, or to Shia-majority provinces in the country’s south. Since August 2017, just over 40 per cent of the former 200,000-strong population, from both sects, has returned. But many others have not, and remain displaced within Iraq, or have fled abroad.

Among the reasons for not returning are misgivings over the security situation, a lack of government services, and few job opportunities. Electricity in Tal Afar is intermittent, rubbish piles in the streets and is disposed of by open burning, and tap water is not drinkable. The one remaining hospital – Daesh blew up the other – is overstretched, serving surrounding towns and villages as well as Tal Afar.

Despite the damage, destruction and population loss, Tal Afar is attempting to return to something resembling normality. Some of those who have returned have opened small businesses. Al Serail Street in Al Nasr district is Tal Afar’s main shopping thoroughfare, home to gold vendors, women’s clothing shops and purveyors of coral pink and white frilly wedding dresses.

None appears to be doing a roaring trade, but are open all the same. Vegetable sellers stand behind carts of the area’s famous pale green aubergines. They are set against a backdrop of the twisted metal and rubble from damaged and destroyed buildings.

Mayor Ibrahim told TRT World that relations between the city’s Sunni and Shia residents are better now than they were in the post-2003 US invasion period, when violence along sectarian lines seared through Tal Afar, and Sunni residents were persecuted by newly-empowered Shia authorities. The city later became a base for Al Qaeda in Iraq.

“It’s true that there was tension, but after people returned [after Daesh was ousted] the two sides have started to live together, they visit each other, share occasions together and see the opportunity for business partnerships,” he claims.

Asked if he hopes more former residents will return to Tal Afar, Ibrahim says: “The Daesh members will not come back.” He suggests that individuals suspected of sympathising with the group will be blocked from returning.