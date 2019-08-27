Clashes between anti-Assad fighters and regime forces killed over 50 combatants on both sides in northwestern Syria on Tuesday, a war monitor said.

Russia-backed regime forces have for weeks been chipping away at the edges of the opposition and rebel-run stronghold of Idlib — a province that borders Turkey — after bombarding it since late April.

But rebels on Tuesday attacked loyalist positions in the south of the bastion, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

"Violent clashes east of the town of Khan Shaykhun broke out at dawn after jihadist and opposition groups attacked regime positions," Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

The attack was led by the Al Qaeda-linked Hurras al Deen group and another faction Ansar al Deen, he said.

The fighting has killed 23 regime forces and 20 opponents, including 13 rebels, the Observatory said.

In the southeast of the bastion, eight rebels were killed trying to sneak through frontlines towards regime positions near the Abu Duhur military airport, the monitor added.

TRT World'sOubai Shahbandar has more details.