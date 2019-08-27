Sudan’s new Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has said his country needs at least $10bn in aid to restructure the country’s economy after months of political turmoil.

Hamdok, who is the country’s first civilian prime minister in 30 years will lead the country through its transitory period.

His appointment came after the Transitional Military Council, which deposed long-time leader Omar al-Bashir, reached a power-sharing agreement with civil society groups on August 17.

The new leader said he would approach the World Bank and IMF, as well as ‘friendly’ states in the coming weeks in order to secure the cash.

“We want to take the Sudanese economy from an economy based on consumption and imports to a productive economy, and stop exporting products such as livestock and agriculture as raw materials,” Hamdok said

An immediate priority will be to sure up the country’s foreign currency reserves. “We are in communication to achieve this,” he added.

While the leader has insisted such funds will come without strings attached, the IMF usually attaches conditions such as fiscal conservatism to its loans.