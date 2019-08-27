At least 40 Europe-bound migrants were missing and feared drowned on Tuesday after the boat they were travelling in capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, the coast guard and the UN refugee agency said.

Ayoub Gassim, a spokesman for Libya's coast guard, said at least five bodies, including a child, were recovered near the western town of Khoms, around 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of Tripoli.

He said they rescued at least 65 migrants, mostly from Sudan, and that search operations were under way for those still missing.

Charlie Yaxley, a spokesman for the UN refugee agency, said at least 40 people are estimated to be dead or missing.

Alarm Phone, an independent support group for people crossing the Mediterranean, said up to 100 migrants were on board the capsized vessel.

The group said it received a call from migrants on the boat, who "were in severe distress, crying and shouting, telling us that people had died already."

Libya's coast guard says it has intercepted hundreds of migrants at sea so far in August.

Libya became a major conduit for African migrants and refugees fleeing to Europe after the uprising that toppled and killed Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.