The G7 summit in Biarritz was one of those rare moments in international politics where results seemed within sight.

Emmanuel Macron, the French President, had prepared well. The French media called him the “maestro conductor” playing a galvanising role on major international issues, most notably on Iran and on how to convince the US President, Donald Trump, to talk to Iran.

He offered to either soften sanctions on Iran or provide “a compensation mechanism to enable the Iranian people to live better” in return for full compliance with the nuclear pact, which the United States quit last year.

Macron also convinced President Trump and the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to hold talks.

Yet neither side needed much convincing. As I argued here before, both sides have no choice but to talk.

It was clear since President Trump's first trip to France in June 2017, that France was well placed to bring Iran and the US together.

There were warm relations between Macron and Trump on the one hand, and on the other hand, France holds a priority position for Iran.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of the Iranian Revolution of 1979, lived in France during the crucial final three months before the revolution.

Although the former French President, Valerie Giscard d'Estaing, had close ties with the former Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, he allowed Ayatollah Khomeini, to stay in Neauphle-le-Chateau near Paris, and communicate to the world his revolutionary anti-Shah messages, which contributed to the success of the revolution.

Macron, who said he had spoken with Rouhani, said that if the American and Iranian presidents met, “my conviction was that an agreement can be met” addressing Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its destabilising actions in the Middle East.

Although that long-awaited US-Iran meeting is highly likely, there remain enormous hurdles to overcome.

The enmity between the two countries is severe and deep-rooted. For Iran, it goes back to August 1953 and the US coup against Iran’s premier, Mohammad Mossadeq. For the Americans, equally painfully, it reverts to November 1979 when 52 American diplomats were held hostage by the revolutionary zealots in Iran for 444 days.

Decades later their pre-talk demands are already unworkable: the US insists on the removal of all Iranian ballistic missiles, and Iran demands the removal of all US sanctions. Neither would work.

But we have three presidents who are willing and enthusiastic for creating real change, each with their objective.

President Rouhani said if it helped the economy of his country he "wouldn't mind meeting with an individual" [meaning President Trump].