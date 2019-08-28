Explosions hit two police checkpoints in Gaza City on Tuesday, killing three officers and wounding several other Palestinians, the Hamas-run interior ministry said, declaring a state of emergency after the blasts.

A Hamas interior ministry spokesman said security forces are making progress in their investigation to establish who was behind the blasts, but did not disclose further details.

A spokesman for the Israeli military said he knew of no involvement by Israel in the back-to-back incidents in Gaza city.

The first blast destroyed a motorcycle as it passed a police checkpoint with two riders aboard, witnesses said.

Two policemen and a civilian were killed. It was not immediately clear if the riders were among the casualties.