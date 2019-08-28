More than 1,000 trucks loaded with merchandise were blocked on Tuesday at the entrance to Mali's capital Bamako on the fourth day of protests against the poor state of the country's roads.

"I have been here for four days, we cannot enter Bamako," a truck driver said in Kati, describing the demonstrators' "battle" as "belonging to everyone".

Moussa Coulibaly, from Dakar in neighbouring Senegal, feared his truckload of fruit "will soon not be edible."

AFP reporters witnessed the line of trucks snaking about a dozen kilometres along the road that leads from the Kati toll station some 15 km outside the capital to the country's west, and beyond to Senegal and Mauritania.

The protests started on August 23 in the western city of Kayes when hundreds of residents blocked the main bridge over the Senegal River.

It has since spread to other regions, with protesters everywhere calling for an urgent improvement of Mali's dilapidated roads and railways.