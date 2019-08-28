WORLD
3 MIN READ
About 1,000 trucks stranded as Mali road protests continue
The protests for better roads began on August 23 in the western city of Kayes, and have since then spread to other regions of the West African country.
About 1,000 trucks stranded as Mali road protests continue
Malian people hold a banner to protest against bad condition of the roads connecting Mali's capital Bamako and the western city of Kayes, on August 27, 2019. / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
August 28, 2019

More than 1,000 trucks loaded with merchandise were blocked on Tuesday at the entrance to Mali's capital Bamako on the fourth day of protests against the poor state of the country's roads.

"I have been here for four days, we cannot enter Bamako," a truck driver said in Kati, describing the demonstrators' "battle" as "belonging to everyone".

Moussa Coulibaly, from Dakar in neighbouring Senegal, feared his truckload of fruit "will soon not be edible."

AFP reporters witnessed the line of trucks snaking about a dozen kilometres along the road that leads from the Kati toll station some 15 km outside the capital to the country's west, and beyond to Senegal and Mauritania.

The protests started on August 23 in the western city of Kayes when hundreds of residents blocked the main bridge over the Senegal River.

It has since spread to other regions, with protesters everywhere calling for an urgent improvement of Mali's dilapidated roads and railways.

RECOMMENDED

Botched road work

Buses, too, have come to standstill. 

A stranded woman who identified herself only as Amy, said she had no choice but to walk 15 km with three suitcases hoping to make it to Bamako on time to catch her flight to France.

Along the barricades, members of the pressure group Sirako insisted they would remain until they had a firm commitment that roads would be upgraded.

Prime Minister Boubou Cisse met representatives of the group on Monday but failed to convince them to lift the blockade.

"Improving the state of transport infrastructure is among the government's priorities," the premier's office said in a statement.

But protester Ben Sangare was not convinced, charging on Tuesday: "The government gives the money, and the people in charge of constructing the roads botch the work and divert the money."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat