A cargo ship and two dozen crew have vanished in waters off Indonesia's remote Maluku islands, authorities said Wednesday.

The 190-metre vessel, carrying nickel ore, was travelling from Halmahera island to Sulawesi island when it sent a distress call shortly before losing radio contact last week.

Rough seas hampered earlier efforts to reach the remote area of the vast archipelago where the ship was last detected, according to local search and rescue chief Muslimin Samaila.

"We got there and found nothing," he said. "There was no sign of the boat or its crew. Its whereabouts are a mystery."