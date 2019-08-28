An attack on a bar in Mexico's Gulf coast city of Coatzacoalcos killed at least 25 people and injured about a dozen, officials said on Wednesday. They said it was apparently overseen by a man who had been recently arrested but released.

"The criminals went in, closed the doors, the emergency exits, and set fire to the place," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at his daily morning news conference.

Veracruz state police said the Tuesday night attack targeted the "Bar Caballo Blanco," though the bar's name was in English on a sign outside: "The White Horse Nightclub."

Frantic family members rushed to the bar after the attack, looking for their loved ones.

"I just want to know if he's OK," said a mother looking for her son, who worked as a cleaner at the bar, after searching for him in vain at local hospitals.

The White Horse Nightclub advertised "quality, security and service," private rooms for $7.50 "all night," ''sexy girls" and a pole dance contest.

It is located just off a busy commercial street in Coatzacoalcos, a city whose main industry has long been oil and oil refining.

"This is the most inhuman thing possible," Lopez Obrador said.

"It is regrettable that organised crime acts in this manner," he said, adding, "It is more regrettable that there may be collusion with authorities."

Lopez Obrador said local prosecutors should be investigated because "the alleged perpetrators had been arrested, but they were freed."