Ankara is in discussion with Moscow over the purchase of Russian fighter jets, Dmitry Shugayev, chief of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said on Tuesday.

Shugayev added that he would hold talks on Wednesday with the head of Turkey's Presidency of Defence Industries Ismail Demir.

Speaking at the MAKS 2019 International Aviation and Space Salon on Tuesday, Shugayev said that they would "move forward with the possible deliveries of the Su-35 or Su-57s as great interest had been shown, but it's too early to talk about contract negotiations."

The Russian official said Ankara and Moscow will also discuss deliveries and cooperation in the area of electronic warfare but added that "there is still no request (from Turkey), consultations should be held," regarding fighter jet purchases.

Shugayev speaking to Sputnik on Wednesday also said Moscow may help Turkey build its own TF-X fifth-generation fighter.

Prospect of Turkey purchasing Russian fighter jets

Russian President Vladimir Putin showed off Russia’s advanced stealth fighter jet to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the air show.

Putin and Erdogan inspected the cockpit of the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet, two leaders also toured the Su-35 fighter jet, helicopter displays and an amphibious aircraft.

Interfax news service reported that when President Erdogan inquired during the tour about the purchase and availability of Su-57 Putin said: "You can buy."