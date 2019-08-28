Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II approved the Johnson government's request to suspend UK Parliament amid a continuing Brexit crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that the suspension of parliament would be extended until October 14, just two weeks before the UK is set to leave the EU, enraging anti-Brexit MPs.

Parliament Speaker John Bercow called the government action to suspend Parliament a "constitutional outrage".

The move will squeeze lawmakers who want to bring forward new legislation to block a no-deal Brexit ahead of the October 31 departure.

Johnson is due to attend one last EU summit three days later.

"There will be ample time on both sides of that crucial October 17 summit, ample time in parliament for MPs to debate," Johnson said.

In a letter released on Wednesday, the prime minister asked Queen Elizabeth II to give her speech outlining the government's agenda on October 14.

Parliament is normally suspended before a so-called "Queen's Speech", usually by about a week.

Johnson insists Britain must leave the EU on the October 31 deadline, already twice-delayed, with or without a divorce deal from Brussels.

Why is Johnson's move important?

It could make a no-deal Brexit more likely.

The suspension would add to an already planned suspension — from mid-September for about three weeks — that is meant to allow the main political parties to hold their annual conferences.

That means that when lawmakers come back from summer break to work on September 3, they would have only a few days of work before they break up again until mid-October.

That would leave them very little time to debate and pass legislation to keep Britain from leaving the EU without a deal on October 31.

Johnson has said he will bring Britain out of the EU on that date no matter what.

That could create huge disruption, particularly to business and trade, as border checks and tariffs are restored between Britain and the EU.

A source in Johnson's Downing Street office insisted that only around four sitting days in the lower House of Commons would be lost as a result.

The first annual conference, that of the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats, starts on September 14. The final one, that of Johnson's governing Conservatives, ends on October 2.

Johnson wants parliament to return 12 days later on October 14.