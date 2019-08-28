Fighting shook Aden again on Wednesday when government forces attacked the Yemeni city's eastern suburbs and fought artillery duels with southern separatists, residents said, deepening the rift between supposed allies in a Saudi-led coalition.

Forces of the Saudi-backed government have recaptured most of the neighbouring towns they had previously lost to the United Arab Emirates-backed separatists before moving towards the port city of Aden, they said.

Information Minister Moammar al Eryani said on Twitter that government forces had taken Aden's airport from the separatists.

The separatists and the internationally-recognised government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi are nominally united under the Saudi-led coalition in their battle against Yemen's Houthi movement.