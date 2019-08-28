Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party clinched a deal Wednesday to form a new government and stave off elections in the eurozone’s third largest economy.

5-Star said the coalition would be led by outgoing prime minister Giuseppe Conte, who had resigned following the collapse of the populist government earlier this month.

5-Star head Luigi Di Maio told journalists at the presidential palace in Rome that the endorsement Tuesday of Conte by US President Donald Trump "had shown us we were on the right path".

The parties had been bickering over whether Conte — a soft-spoken former academic chosen as a compromise prime minister last year — should lead a new coalition or whether a fresh face would better signal a fresh start.

Di Maio has warned however that any deal with the Democratic Party (PD) would still have to be approved by party members in an online vote.

The talks, which remain tense and could still break down, had been at risk of collapse over who should be named prime minister but the PD confirmed on Wednesday that it had dropped its opposition to Conte, removing one big barrier to a deal.

The PD's leader also secured the backing of the party's executive on Wednesday to forge an alliance with 5-Star, despite a history of bitter relations between the two political rivals.

"We decided to agree to Conte as prime minister because that was what 5-Star wanted," PD boss Nicola Zingaretti said.

Both sides have yet to agree on other top government posts or reveal a common policy agenda, with only hours remaining before an effective Wednesday evening deadline for a deal.

President Sergio Mattarella has asked them to report back to him on progress later in the day. If they fail to strike a deal, he is expected to name a caretaker government and call elections as early as October.