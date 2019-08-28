When Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of St Ephrem Syriac Orthodox Church in Istanbul on August 3, it was seen as a significant event in the history of the Turkish Republic.

“People say this is the first church to be constructed during the Republican period. What they say is correct,” said Sait Susin, the President of Istanbul Syriac Orthodox Church Foundation, which has been instrumental in the development of the project.

While the construction of this project will finish in two years, Susin said restoration efforts to rebuild Syriac churches across Turkey are also underway.

He added that Syriac religious spaces and needs were largely ignored by previous Turkish governments and it was with the AK Party coming to power that institutional support for minority communities has become visible.

“The new Syriac church under construction is a church to be built in accordance with Turkish regulations. That’s why the phrase ‘the first church of the Republican period’ is used,” Susin told TRT World.

For Susin, a 72-year-old Syriac-Turkish businessman, the renovation of religious spaces of minorities and stone-laying of St Ephrem Syriac Orthodox Church in Istanbul became a reality with the consistent support of the AK Party leader Erdogan.

“If our president’s will were not there, there would be a lot of difficulty to build this church, I think,” said Susin, who has been the head of the foundation for the last seven years and its board member for 17 years.

Approximately 25,000 Syriacs currently live in Turkey and the total population around the world is nearly six million, according to Susin. Syriacs from Western countries have started to return to Turkey in ones and twos. The small but significant homecoming is driven by the idea of "saving their old culture".

Turkey is also home to 200,000 Christians and Jews, according to Moris Levi, who's a leading representative of Minority Community Foundations and the President of the Quincentennial Foundation, a Turkish-Jewish organisation devoted to celebrating their arrival in the erstwhile Ottoman Turkey.

The origin of Syriacs can be traced to the Middle East. Susin says they belong to the ancient Arameans heritage. In ancient times, Arameans had dominated Mesopotamia, the ‘Cradle of Civilisation’, between the Euphrates and Tigris rivers in the present-day Middle East for centuries. One of the oldest surviving Christian communities in the world, Syriacs speak Aramaic, an ancient language, and their scriptures have long been written in the letters of its ancient alphabet.

A large portion of Syriacs, around 17,000, are living in Istanbul. On different occasions after the foundation of the Turkish Republic, they migrated from eastern Turkey to western parts of the country. They have long desired for a new church so that they can host the rising number of worshippers and ease the burden on the one built in 1844 in the city's Tarlabasi neighbourhood.

While there were 20-30 Syriac families living in Istanbul in early Republican times, now their number has hit nearly 20,000, so they “have an urgent need for a new church”, according to Susin.

Another first in Turkish history

The groundbreaking ceremony not only marked the unusual character of building a new church in Turkey but also distinguished the event from others with the exceptional participation of a Turkish president.

Since the beginning of the Ottoman Empire, the predecessor state of Turkey, non-Muslim communities, from different Christian denominations to Jews, had had their worshipping places across imperial territories.

But there are no records which indicate that an Ottoman sultan had ever participated in a ceremony marking the construction of a church or synagogue, according to Toros Alcan, one of the most prominent members of Turkish-Armenian community, who was also previously the leading representative of Turkey’s Minority Community Foundations.

During the Republican period, neither a Turkish president nor a prime minister has participated in a ceremony equivalent to the one in Istanbul where Erdogan came as the chief guest, Alcan said.

As a result, “it’s quite symbolic” for Turkey’s political history that a president alongside with the prominent members of his cabinet was there to support the building of a church, Alcan explained.

“With the president’s personal participation of the groundbreaking ceremony of a church, Turkey sends a symbolic message to the whole world and also its own people,” Alcan told TRT World.

Other minority representatives in Turkey agree with Alcan.

“It’s very important message to me. The president has always emphasised that minority people are constituent elements [in Turkey]. It’s all clear that freedom of worship is an indispensable part of minority life,” Levi said.

“His personal presence in the groundbreaking ceremony confirms his stance [and conviction], being a model to the world,” Levi viewed.

Hristo Kopana, a Christian Bulgarian minority representative, who is also a board member of the Bulgarian Exarchate Foundation in Istanbul, backs Alcan’s argument.