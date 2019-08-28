US border authorities have denied a Palestinian student entry into the United States, where he was set to start his studies at Harvard University next week. They refused his visa because of social media posts by his friends that expressed views that “oppose the US,” he told the Harvard Crimson, which first reported the story.

Ismail B Ajjawi, 17, is back home in Lebanon now, after being deported from Boston’s Logan International Airport on Friday, August 23 by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers. Ajjawi’s recounting says it was because of what officers found when they searched his laptop and phone, but US authorities have not thoroughly explained the reasons.

“When I asked every time to have my phone back so I could tell them about the situation, the officer refused and told me to sit back in [my] position and not move at all,” Ajjawi told the Crimson. “After the five hours ended, she called me into a room, and she started screaming at me. She said that she found people posting political points of view that oppose the US on my friend[s] list.”

He is now back in Tyre, Lebanon, uncertain of his fate, a circumstance he shares with millions of other Palestinians. But instead of an Israeli soldier, this time an American border guard is responsible for throwing a Palestinian child’s life into limbo.

Ajjawi had received a scholarship from AMIDEAST, a non-profit group that is now working on trying to reverse the decision by the CBP, a branch of the Department of Homeland Security. Refusing Ajjawi entry into the United States is an enormous act of cowardice by DHS that should shame every American. This is the definitive end of any claim to moral leadership over the internet that the US might claim; the American-led digital world order is over.

DHS should reinstate Ajjawi’s visa immediately, and permit him to enter the US to start his courses, which begin September 3rd. Formed in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks on New York City and Washington, DC, DHS almost two decades later has come to oversee the institutionalisation of Islamophobia under US President Donald Trump.

In addition to being a moral outrage, keeping aspiring scholars out of the US does not do anything to make America, or anywhere, great. Thousands of foreign students each year earn their degrees in the US and go on to make advancements in science, technology, medicine, literature and other fields.

There are more than a million foreign students in the United States. The Muslims among them can now expect a delusional level of scrutiny from law enforcement when they cross into the US.

Making them worry they will have their lives derailed at the US border over posts by their Facebook friends that “oppose the US” sends a message to the world that Americans have lost the ability to handle even the suggestion of criticism and their border police have become paranoid Islamophobic bigots. This is a sign of immense weakness from federal authorities, and a reflection of a loss of confidence across American society that expresses itself as the willingness to hurt the vulnerable to make themselves feel strong.

Americans, at one time not so long ago, had utopian visions for the ability of the internet to undermine totalitarian regimes, bring disparate cultures and viewpoints together, and make the world a more empathetic, connected place. As the internet aged, that vision faded, rubbed out by US policies after September 11th.

The CBP officer, however, was just following orders, using guidelines opaque to the public, about what consists of opinions hostile to the US. Visitors to the US can be asked to turn over their social media histories, a recent move decried by free speech advocates as a threat to expression and privacy.