The US government is set to pursue talks with the Houthi rebels, according to fresh media reports, signalling a major shift in Washington's passive approach toward the four-year war.

Iran-backed Houthis have put up a tough fight against the Saudi-backed government, even claiming the country’s capital city Sanaa and many other populous areas.

The Saudi-led Gulf alliance appears to have lost its dominance of the conflict. Riyadh's most trusted ally the UAE has already withdrawn from Yemen, leaving the oil-rich country in the lurch and in turn emboldening the Houthis.

While the US is talking to the Taliban to fulfill its exit plan in Afghanistan, it's taking similar measures toward the Houthis and possibly end its support to the Saudi-led alliance’s bloody war in Yemen.

Qatar and Pakistan played a significant role in bringing the Taliban to the negotiation table with the US, and it remains to be seen who'll act as an arbiter between Washington and the Houthis.

The US Congress also made its opposition to the Yemen war clear in a recent resolution, which condemned the fighting, urging an end to Washington’s intervention there. While US President Donald Trump vetoed the Congressional measure, his administration did face the heat from the country's bipartisan lawmakers.

The UN says Yemen is experiencing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis as 24 million people, which corresponds to 80 percent of the country's whole population, need “assistance and protection” to live their lives.