BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
OPEC increases its revenues by 32 percent
OPEC members’ net oil export revenues rose to $711 billion in 2018, marking a 32 percent increase in one year.
OPEC increases its revenues by 32 percent
In Nov. 13, 2009 file photo, an oil pump works in the Persian Gulf desert field of Sakhir, Bahrain. / AP
By Alican Tekingunduz
August 28, 2019

Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have increased their revenues by 32 percent in the last year.

According to US Energy Information Administration data, OPEC members earned $711 billion in 2018, compared to revenues of $538 billion in 2017.

The increase comes as a result of increasing crude oil prices during 2018.

The most striking feature of the report is that Saudi Arabia, the largest oil exporter from the group, has nearly one-third of the total revenue of OPEC with earnings of $237 billion in 2018. 

Iraq and the United Arab Emirates are the second and third highest-earning countries with $91 billion and $74 billion respectively.

Despite the US re-imposing sanctions on Iran in November 2018, Iran also increased its net revenue from $55 billion in 2017 to $67 billion in 2018.

Venezuela was the only country that saw its petroleum export revenue decrease in the previous year as a result of US sanctions.

RECOMMENDED

Kuwait had the highest oil revenue per capita at $14,683.

However, revenue is expected to drop to $604 billion in 2019 as both oil production and oil prices drop.

On a per-capita basis, net export revenues are expected to decrease by 17 percent, from $1,416 in 2018 to $1,180 in 2019.

The average production of crude oil among the OPEC will decrease to 1.8 million barrels per day in 2019. 

On December 7, OPEC and its Russia-led partners agreed to cut oil production by more than the market had expected despite pressure exerted by US President Donald Trump to reduce the price of crude exports.

Just after the decision, Arab members of OPEC announced a decision to cut oil production despite Trump’s pressures.

The decision was considered in order to decrease the budget deficit of countries that rely heavily on oil exports. 

Explore
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat