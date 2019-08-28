Members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) have increased their revenues by 32 percent in the last year.

According to US Energy Information Administration data, OPEC members earned $711 billion in 2018, compared to revenues of $538 billion in 2017.

The increase comes as a result of increasing crude oil prices during 2018.

The most striking feature of the report is that Saudi Arabia, the largest oil exporter from the group, has nearly one-third of the total revenue of OPEC with earnings of $237 billion in 2018.

Iraq and the United Arab Emirates are the second and third highest-earning countries with $91 billion and $74 billion respectively.

Despite the US re-imposing sanctions on Iran in November 2018, Iran also increased its net revenue from $55 billion in 2017 to $67 billion in 2018.

Venezuela was the only country that saw its petroleum export revenue decrease in the previous year as a result of US sanctions.