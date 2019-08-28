Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday received the new US envoy to Ankara.

US Ambassador David Michael Satterfield presented his letter of credentials to the Turkish president at the presidential complex.

Earlier in February, US President Donald Trump nominated Satterfield as the country's envoy to Turkey. The US Senate confirmed the nomination in late June.

The last American ambassador to Ankara was John Bass who served from 2014-2017.

Bass left Turkey in October 2017 amid a visa crisis between Washington and Ankara.