TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
New US envoy to Turkey presents credentials to President Erdogan
David Michael Satterfield took the post which was vacant for almost two years. The previous ambassador left over a visa crisis between Ankara and Washington, where lawmakers could not agree on his replacement.
New US envoy to Turkey presents credentials to President Erdogan
US Ambassador David Michael Satterfield is seen presenting his letter of credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on August 28, 2019. / AA
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
August 28, 2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday received the new US envoy to Ankara.

US Ambassador David Michael Satterfield presented his letter of credentials to the Turkish president at the presidential complex.

Earlier in February, US President Donald Trump nominated Satterfield as the country's envoy to Turkey. The US Senate confirmed the nomination in late June.

The last American ambassador to Ankara was John Bass who served from 2014-2017.

Bass left Turkey in October 2017 amid a visa crisis between Washington and Ankara.

RECOMMENDED

Both countries suspended visa services after Turkey’s arrest of a US consulate worker, Turkish citizen Metin Topuz. 

Bass said the employee was just doing his job, but Turkey was investigating for links to terrorism.

This dispute represented a new low in an alliance that’s been under increasing strain.

The post has since been vacant.

Diplomatic relations between Turkey and the US were established in 1927 after the foundation of the Turkish Republic in 1923.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat