WORLD
5 MIN READ
Migrants, babies rescued at sea as survivors say six drowned
Italian aid group Mediterranea Saving Humans says a ship it operates has rescued about 100 migrants, including eight pregnant women and 22 children, and is asking Italian authorities to provide a safe port for them.
Migrants, babies rescued at sea as survivors say six drowned
Charity ship Eleonore is seen waiting for a supply ship for over 100 migrants onboard.
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
August 28, 2019

A charity ship rescued some 100 migrants in the Mediterranean on Wednesday, including 22 small children who had survived their foundering dinghy being pummelled by a wave fellow occupants said drowned six people.

Charity Mediterranea Saving Humans said the survivors were taken aboard the Mare Jonio vessel, which was still seeking safe port hours later with hardline Interior Minister Matteo Salvini barring it from entering Italian waters.

"Some of them are babies: castaways with a pacifier in their mouth," the charity said of the rescued migrants. They included 26 women, eight of whom are pregnant.

"The raft we, fortunately, pulled them out from was adrift" and starting to deflate, it said on Facebook.

The survivors told a journalist from the Repubblica daily on board the ship that six people had drowned.

"You arrived just in time," he quoted the survivors as telling the crew of the Mediterranea's ship.

"The dinghy was about to collapse. Last night it began to deflate. A wave hit it and many of us fell overboard. Six of us didn't know how to swim, and died," they reportedly said.

The rescue brought the total number of migrants saved to over 200 this week.

Italy and Malta have repeatedly refused to allow charity vessels to dock until other EU nations agree to take in the migrants on them.

Italy accuses the rescue ships of acting as a "pull factor" for people fleeing violence and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.

'At least 900 dead'

"What would have happened to the 28 children, 26 women ... without @RescueMed?" asked Carlotta Sami, spokesperson for the UN's refugee agency, referencing the Mediterranea's twitter handle.

"At least 900 people have died in the Mediterranean this year. Tragedies that would be avoided if humanitarian actions were not used for political ends," she said on Twitter.

RECOMMENDED

Save the Children said the rescue of pregnant women and small children was "confirmation that search and rescue activities are indispensable to avoid the unacceptable tragedies that continue to happen before our eyes."

Its Italy director Raffaela Milano called for a defunct European search and rescue system to be "immediately reactivated."

The EU's main naval mission in the area — Operation Sophia — ceased its maritime patrols in March. While it was not primarily a rescue mission, international law meant it had to aid vessels in distress.

"No parent would take a child of that age to see if the land was safer," Milano said.

"The mothers and children on board the Mare Jonio must be allowed to disembark as soon as possible in a safe port."

On Tuesday, Salvini refused to let a German ship carrying some 100 migrants to enter Italian waters.

No safe port

The Eleonore, run by German charity Mission Lifeline, said it had pulled them from a collapsing dinghy on Monday.

But it ran into the Libyan coastguard, which the charity said threatened the crew and wanted to take the migrants back to the war-stricken country, which is not considered a safe port under international law.

In June, Malta investigated a Dutch-flagged rescue ship, the Lifeline, run by the same German charity, after it docked more than 230 migrants.

The captain was accused by Italy and Malta of breaking the law by refusing to comply with Libyan authorities, and was handed a hefty fine for incorrect registration of the ship.

He is appealing the ruling.

Over 34,000 migrants and refugees have made the dangerous journey into Europe by sea this year, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported in July. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat