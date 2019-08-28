Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday that Ankara needs warplanes and if it does not get F-35 fighter jets, the country will look for alternatives.

Mevlut Cavusoglu's comments came a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended to an aviation show, MAKS-2019, in Moscow where he inspected Russian latest fifth generation SU-57 fighter jet.

"[Aerial defence systems] was an urgent need and we had to buy the S-400s from Russia," Cavusoglu said at a joint news conference with his Estonian counterpart Urmas Reinsalu in the capital Tallinn.

Cavusoglu also stressed that the US is "causing problems" regarding the F-35 jets but Turkey produces some parts of the fighters and is still part of this 9-partner the program.

"We want to buy F-35s and we paid $1,4 billion for them. We need fighter jets. If we can not buy F-35s we will seek new alternatives. This is not what we prefer," Cavusoglu said.

The United States stated that it suspended Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet programme after the delivery of the Russian S-400 missile system.