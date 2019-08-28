BIZTECH
Argentina asks IMF to restructure debt payments: minister
Recession-hit Argentina has suffered market volatility since business-friendly President Mauricio Macri was trounced in party primaries three weeks ago by leftist challenger Alberto Fernandez.
Argentinian Minister of Finance Hernan Lacunza gives a press conference in Buenos Aires, on August 20, 2019. / AFP
Saliha Eren
August 28, 2019

Argentina asked the International Monetary Fund to restructure its debt payments on the $56 billion bail-out loan agreed last year in a bid to calm market turbulence, Finance Minister Hernan Lacunza said on Wednesday.

"The Fund will continue to stand with Argentina during these challenging times," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice later said in a statement.

Recession-hit Argentina has suffered market volatility since business-friendly President Mauricio Macri was trounced in party primaries three weeks ago by leftist challenger Alberto Fernandez.

Debt repayments are due to begin in 2021 while the latest loan disbursement of $5.4 billion is expected next month.

An IMF delegation is visiting Argentina this week to review the loan.

Lacunza said the government has "proposed the start of a dialogue to roll back the debt repayments."

However, he said that while those talks would begin before the October 27 general election, they would not be finished until after the new government takes over on December 10. The request for repayment extensions aims to allow the next government to "deploy its policies without financial restrictions."

He also announced other initiatives to postpone the payment of bonds to institutional investors, relieving the pressure on international reserves so they can be used to stabilize the currency.

The Central Bank bought $300 million in pesos on Tuesday to try to calm markets but the currency still depreciated by almost 2.5 percent.

The currency weakened by 20 percent alone in the week after the primaries while the Buenos Aires stock exchange dropped by 30 percent.

Just under two weeks ago, ratings agencies Fitch and S&P downgraded Argentina's credit rating from "B" to "CCC" and "B-" respectively.

Fernandez had romped to victory, in what was essentially a de facto opinion poll, with 47 percent of the vote to Macri's 32 percent.

Such a result in October's election would send Fernandez to the presidential palace without need for a run-off in November.

SOURCE:AFP
