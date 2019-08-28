Argentina asked the International Monetary Fund to restructure its debt payments on the $56 billion bail-out loan agreed last year in a bid to calm market turbulence, Finance Minister Hernan Lacunza said on Wednesday.

"The Fund will continue to stand with Argentina during these challenging times," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice later said in a statement.

Recession-hit Argentina has suffered market volatility since business-friendly President Mauricio Macri was trounced in party primaries three weeks ago by leftist challenger Alberto Fernandez.

Debt repayments are due to begin in 2021 while the latest loan disbursement of $5.4 billion is expected next month.

An IMF delegation is visiting Argentina this week to review the loan.

Lacunza said the government has "proposed the start of a dialogue to roll back the debt repayments."

However, he said that while those talks would begin before the October 27 general election, they would not be finished until after the new government takes over on December 10. The request for repayment extensions aims to allow the next government to "deploy its policies without financial restrictions."