Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone early on Thursday with his US counterpart Donald Trump, according to Turkey’s Presidential Communications Directorate.

Erdogan and Trump discussed developments in Syria, particularly in Idlib province, as well as bilateral relations, the directorate said in a statement.

It emphasised that both countries agreed on protecting civilians in Idlib and to continue to cooperate to avoid a new humanitarian crisis in the region.

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib's southern border into a de-militarised zone some 15 to 20 kilometres deep along the line of contact between the armed opposition and regime troops.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the zone.

The two leaders also reiterated their resolve to increase the bilateral trade volume to $100 billion, the statement said.