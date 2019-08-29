Chinese state media released footage Thursday of military troops moving into Hong Kong for what they call a routine rotation amid fears that the army will intervene in ongoing pro-democracy protests.

Armoured carriers, trucks and a patrol boat were shown crossing the border from neighboring Shenzhen city into Hong Kong for the 22nd rotation of the People's Liberation Army's Hong Kong garrison, Xinhua state news agency reported.

The move comes days ahead weekend protests calling for democracy in Hong Kong.

Up to two million people have been protesting over the past few months.

Demonstrations have often become violent.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam says her administration was fully capable of handling protests without the Chinese military.