WORLD
2 MIN READ
China rotates new troops into Hong Kong amid mass protests
Nearly three months of fiery anti-government demonstrations in Hong Kong have sparked concerns that the military will be deployed in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
China rotates new troops into Hong Kong amid mass protests
A riot police holds his weapons and wait in a police car in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2019. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
August 29, 2019

Chinese state media released footage Thursday of military troops moving into Hong Kong for what they call a routine rotation amid fears that the army will intervene in ongoing pro-democracy protests.

Armoured carriers, trucks and a patrol boat were shown crossing the border from neighboring Shenzhen city into Hong Kong for the 22nd rotation of the People's Liberation Army's Hong Kong garrison, Xinhua state news agency reported.

The move comes days ahead weekend protests calling for democracy in Hong Kong.

Up to two million people have been protesting over the past few months. 

Demonstrations have often become violent. 

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam says her administration was fully capable of handling protests without the Chinese military. 

RECOMMENDED

But she hasn't ruled out the possibility of invoking emergency powers.

The protests have sparked concerns that the military will be deployed in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. 

The Hong Kong garrison previously published a promotional video with scenes of soldiers facing off with people dressed like protesters.

The soldiers in the new rotation were educated on Hong Kong's laws and vowed to defend the nation's sovereignty, Xinhua said.

Troops stationed in Macao, another special administrative region, also completed a rotation Thursday.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat